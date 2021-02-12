CDC releases road map on reopening schools

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a guide Friday to safe classrooms in the era of COVID-19 as President Joe Biden pushes to maintain a campaign promise to reopen schools in his first 100 days.

Most outbreaks in schools are due to lax mask-wearing, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told reporters.

The road map centers on five mitigation strategies: universal and correct use of masks; physical distancing; hand-washing and respiratory etiquette; cleaning and maintaining healthy facilities; and contact tracing in combination with isolation and quarantine.

The road map emphasizes being mindful of rates of community spread. Just 5 percent of counties have low enough community transmission to justify reopening to all students full time.

Walensky emphasized that the CDC, which is not a regulatory agency, is not requiring that schools reopen.