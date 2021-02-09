K Street, political parents channel advocacy into reopening schools

In his day job, Rory Cooper leads corporate and issue advocacy campaigns at the bipartisan consulting firm Purple Strategies. But his most public lobbying effort right now is a personal project: reopening schools.

Cooper, along with other political parents in and around the nation’s capital, has turned his professional powers of persuasion toward pressuring his local public school district to bring students back into classrooms after a year of COVID-19 closures.

The debate over pandemic schooling has ignited passion and protest across the nation. But in the D.C. area where some parents hail from K Street, Capitol Hill and candidate campaigns, the volunteer advocates bring a level of polish to rival politically connected teachers’ unions as they seek to sway local and state officials.

“A lot of the parents work either adjacent to or in government and politics, so there’s a natural grassroots mobilizing environment,” said Cooper, whose three children attend public schools in Fairfax County, Va.