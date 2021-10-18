All politics isn’t local anymore

ANALYSIS — I’ve spent plenty of time over the past three decades reminding national political reporters and political junkies that off-year gubernatorial races don’t tell us a hell of a lot about what will happen in the next midterm election or the next presidential contest.

State and local races, after all, tend to be about state and local issues and the appeal of state and local candidates.

But this year’s contests in the Commonwealth of Virginia feel different, don’t they? Nationally, the rise in straight-ticket voting reflects the political polarization everywhere, which could result in more “nationalized” elections.

Virginia has been trending Democratic for the last few years — Democrat Joe Biden won it by 10 points in 2020, and the GOP nominee for president has not carried the state since 2004 — but the party in the White House invariably has had trouble in Virginia’s gubernatorial contests, which occur during off-off years (that is, the year after a presidential election).

Those two trends collide this year, so it is difficult not to regard the outcome in the Virginia governor’s race next month as some sort of verdict about which trend is stronger.