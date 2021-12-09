Bob Dole lies in state in Capitol Rotunda as Congress remembers his wit

Before the pandemic, an American lying in state under the Capitol Dome might mean throngs of mourners paying their last respects. Things were different Thursday. Congressional insiders could file by the casket after the invite-only ceremony, which seated guests around the catafalque in socially distanced rings. But there was no public viewing at the entrance to the House chamber, as there was for Rep. Elijah Cummings in October 2019, or even outside on the East Central Front Portico, as for Rep. John Lewis in July of last year.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, Elizabeth Dole, herself a former senator and Cabinet secretary, approached her husband’s flag-draped coffin, placed her forehead against it and closed her eyes. The emotional moment echoed when Sen. Daniel K. Inouye laid in state in 2012: Dole, who recovered from grievous wounds suffered in World War II alongside Inouye, rose with assistance out of his wheelchair to salute his lifelong friend. “I wouldn’t want Danny to see me in a wheelchair,” Dole said.

In his remarks, President Joe Biden implored the nation to embrace unity on America’s founding principles, holding up Dole’s legacy as an example to follow. Biden quoted Dole’s final public statement, an op-ed column in USA Today, in which the statesmen reflected on the Jan. 6 riots.

“When we prioritize principles over party and humanity over personal legacy, we accomplish far more as a nation. By leading with a shared faith in each other, we become America at its best: a beacon of hope, a source of comfort in crisis, a shield against those who threaten freedom,” Dole wrote, urging the nation to set aside partisan divides.

“Bob Dole loved this Capitol,” Biden said. “May we follow his wisdom and his timeless truth and reach consensus on the basic fundamental principles we all agree on.”