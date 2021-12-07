Compromise defense bill unveiled with big increase in authorized spending

The House and Senate Armed Services committees released a compromise version of the annual defense policy bill Tuesday that would authorize $768.1 billion in defense spending.

After the Senate was unable to pass its own version of the fiscal 2022 National Defense Authorization Act last week, lawmakers scrambled to forge a version that could pass both chambers without going through the normal conference committee process.

The compromise bill incorporates elements of the version that passed the House in September and the legislation approved by the Senate Armed Services Committee in July.

And as happens every year when the bill’s managers release the version that is likely to become law, the question is: What made it into the bill, and what didn’t?

For starters, a $25 billion increase to the Defense Department’s budget request is included in the compromise bill, which comes as no surprise, as both chambers wanted to boost the Pentagon’s budget by roughly the same amount. The bill would authorize a $740 billion base budget for the Defense Department, $27.8 billion for nuclear weapons programs under the Department of Energy and $368 million for defense-related activities in other departments. Appropriators will need to decide whether to provide the budget authority to pay for it all.