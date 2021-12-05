Bob Dole, the last of the Senate legends from World War II, has died

Former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole died in his sleep early Sunday morning, according to a statement from his family. He was 98.

The Kansan was the Senate GOP floor leader for 11 years and five months. Dole held the title from January 1985 until June 1996, when he resigned from Congress to focus on being that year’s GOP challenger to President Bill Clinton.

Dole was majority leader for the first two years, as well as the last year and a half that he occupied one of the chamber’s front row desks by the center aisle, with eight years as minority leader in between.

But regardless of whether his side was in control, Dole played a central role in writing virtually every significant piece of legislation enacted during that time. Even when he wasn’t the party leader, he was a key player on dozens of other occasions, forging one bipartisan compromise after another during the long stretches of divided government that started in the late 1960s.

Long before his time in Senate leadership, and his ill-fated runs for the White House, Dole earned a legitimate claim to being called a hero.