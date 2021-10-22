Nebraska: New lines, new indictment, same race ratings

ANALYSIS — Rep. Don Bacon had the inside track on competing in the most interesting race in Nebraska until a fellow Republican, Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, got indicted on three federal charges.

Yet even though the Fortenberry headlines are remarkable, it’s unlikely Democrats would be able to wrest his 1st District from GOP hands. While Republicans could have made Bacon’s 2nd District safer through the redistricting process, the seat remains competitive and the third-term lawmaker should expect yet another serious race.

Republicans need a net gain of just five seats for the House majority, and that task would be made easier by the reelection of their own incumbents, including Bacon.

Nebraska’s 1st (Jeff Fortenberry, R)

The 1st District, which wraps around the Omaha area, isn’t the most Republican seat in the country, or even in the state, but it has a significant GOP bent. Under the new lines, President Donald Trump would have carried the seat over Joe Biden by 11 points, 54 percent to 43 percent, according to calculations by Jacob Rubashkin of Inside Elections.

After winning reelection easily in 2020, Fortenberry’s prospects became decidedly less certain after he was indicted this week for allegedly lying to the FBI about campaign finance violations. While he had to step down from his committee assignments, some Nebraska sources say Fortenberry might be able to weather the storm politically considering most GOP primary voters would be more likely to trust him over the FBI. And in an era when the standard for holding office is lower than it once was, it’s unclear whether the indictment would be enough to defeat him. Of course, if he’s convicted, he’d face significant intraparty pressure to leave before the next election.