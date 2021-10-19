Rep. Jeff Fortenberry indicted on three federal charges

Nebraska Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry was indicted Tuesday on three felony charges of concealing information and lying to federal authorities who were investigating illegal contributions made to his 2016 reelection campaign at a Los Angeles fundraiser.

Fortenberry is due Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles to appear for his arraignment.

Fortenberry, the top Republican on the House Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee, is required by GOP conference rules to resign his committee assignments as a result of the indictment. The 60-year-old is charged with “one count of scheming to falsify and conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators,” according to a Justice Department release.

The FBI interviewed Fortenberry as part of an investigation into a Lebanese-Nigerian billionaire, Gilbert Chagoury, and two associates who conspired to violate federal election laws by engaging in a scheme to funnel illegal campaign contributions to U.S. candidates.

“I told them what I knew and what I understood,” Fortenberry said in a YouTube video posted Tuesday morning, hours before the indictment was announced. “They’ve accused me of lying to them and are charging me with this. We are shocked. We are stunned. I feel so personally betrayed. We thought we were trying to help, and so now we will have to fight.”