Nunes leaving Congress to lead Trump media company

California Rep. Devin Nunes, who used his position as the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee to defend President Donald Trump from a host of investigations and one impeachment proceeding, announced Monday he was leaving Congress at the end of the month to be chief executive officer of Trump’s nascent media business.

The news was first reported by The San Joaquin Valley Sun.

“Congressman Devin Nunes is a fighter and a leader. He will make an excellent CEO of TMTG,” Trump said in a news release, referring to his company, the Trump Media & Technology Group. “Devin understands that we must stop the liberal media and Big Tech from destroying the freedoms that make America great. America is ready for TRUTH Social and the end to censorship and political discrimination.”

Nunes said in the same release that he was “humbled and honored” that Trump had asked him “to lead the mission and the world class team that will deliver on this promise.”

Trump had already rewarded the congressman with a Presidential Medal of Freedom for his efforts to defend the former president.