Americans are feeling more Grinch than Santa this omicron-themed holiday season

ANALYSIS — Americans are in an unusually foul mood during what is a typically merry and jolly holiday season, ensconced in tribal politics and living in different pandemic realities.

Despite myriad differences on policy prescriptions and political beliefs, one thing actually is uniting Americans as Christmas and New Year’s approach: Worries about the direction of the country and the elected officials leading it.

Just 28.4 percent of Americans see the country headed in the right direction, compared to 62.4 percent who view it as stumbling down the wrong path, according to a RealClearPolitics’ average of seven national polls conducted in November and early December.

Among those surveys, the most recent, by Reuters and Ipsos, found just 24 percent see a right-direction trajectory — with 60 percent reporting the United States is on the wrong one. Two polls conducted last month, an Economist/YouGov survey and a Wall Street Journal poll, both put right track at 27 percent. The former also had a 60 percent wrong path total; the latter found that 63 percent of those surveyed had a pessimistic view of the state of the union.

A deeper dive inside the Reuters-Ipsos survey finds some predictable data, give the blue vs. red canyon that is U.S. politics: Under Democratic President Joe Biden’s watch, 87 percent of Republicans polled reported a wrong-track glide-path. It also shows some daunting numbers for Biden and congressional Democrats heading into the 2022 midterm elections.