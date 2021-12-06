Rose seeks rematch against GOP’s Malliotakis in New York

Former New York Rep. Max Rose announced Monday an attempt to return to Congress from a Staten Island-dominated district that may be redrawn to boost the Democrat’s chances.

Rose, a blunt-spoken Afghanistan War veteran, was unseated last fall by Republican Nicole Malliotakis after a single term representing New York’s 11th District. His announcement video posted on Twitter opens with a video clip from his concession speech.

“People tell me If I had listened to the polls instead of doing what I thought was right, I would have won,” he says in a voice-over. “Maybe that’s true. But for me, some things are much more important than elections.”

The video then cuts to news clips highlighting rising inflation rates, coronavirus-related school closures, floods, school shootings and the emergence of the omicron variant. Most of those are issues that Republicans think will hurt Democrats in the 2022 midterms, as the party seeks to hold on to a narrow House majority in the face of plummeting approval ratings for President Joe Biden and historical trends that disadvantage the party in control of the White House.

The National Republican Congressional Committee, the campaign arm of the House GOP, signaled Monday that it plans to tie Rose to those trends, calling him an “anti-cop” Democrat who will have “the impossible task of defending Democrats’ radical agenda of massive spending sprees, skyrocketing prices, open borders, and rising crime.”