At the Races: A year later …

Starting out: Green’s first actual campaign experience came when his father was running for school board, and Green was charged with handing out “low-budget” business cards imprinted with his father’s campaign platform to his neighbors. His father won, he said. But Green’s political awakening didn’t come until a few years later, as he watched Bill Clinton campaign in the 1992 presidential primaries and comedian Dana Carvey’s impersonations of George H. W. Bush on “Saturday Night Live.” Both performances “captivated him,” Green recalled. “It was the first major election when I actually started paying attention,” he said. He joked that he could have taken a cue from another one of Carvey’s famous caricatures and gone in a different direction. “I could have been a punk rocker or in politics,” he said. “I went with Bush as opposed to ‘Wayne’s World.’”

Most unforgettable campaign moment: “My progressive awakening actually happened in South Dakota in 2002,” he said. “I took a year off of law school to work on Tim Johnson’s [Senate] reelection campaign in a 20-point red state. Dan Pfeiffer, who later became Obama’s communications director, was my boss. He was comms director, I was press secretary. There were Big Ag corporations that came into the state with full-page ads, hitting Tim Johnson for a provision of the farm bill he authored to basically protect little-guy family farmers from being taken over by Big Ag monopolies. And there was a press conference that we pulled together to reiterate the senator’s support for this provision. And these farmers and ranchers, many of whom were pro-life and pro-gun and lifelong Republicans, drove from hours away to be there. This one guy got up to speak, who was not scheduled to speak, which is your worst nightmare for the press secretary when your boss is watching. But he said something I’ll never forget. He said, ‘Look around this room. Look at all these cowboy hats. Pretty much every one of us is Republican. And we’re standing with Democratic Senator Tim Johnson. He’s fighting for economic interests. He’s fighting to protect our family farms.’ And you could hear a pin drop. And throughout the course of that year, every other press conference we did was about this Ag issue … and we ended up winning that year, by 524 votes. … And it changed my life course in that moment, from just being a Democratic press hack to being more of a progressive movement builder.”

Biggest campaign regret: “There was a mantra during the Trump years among Democrats that being anti-Trump was not enough. We had to have our own vision and message. And in the context of the 2020 election, there was this instinct that we should be making more of a case for why the presidential nominee needed a Democratic Congress. … And I don’t think we pressed that case enough after the nomination was settled. We focused on working with Biden on a very good Build Back Better agenda and other stuff. But we lost the point of emphasis that being anti-Trump wasn’t enough. The net impact of that was that we had split-ticket voting. There were many House and Senate seats, down ballot, we possibly could have won if we had made a better case for why we needed a governing majority. And maybe we wouldn’t be having these Joe Manchin problems now.”

Unconventional wisdom: “I’ve gone from thinking one year ago that nothing will impact the 2022 election more than the questions of ‘Can people vote?’ and ‘Are they motivated to vote?’, which has led to our focus on the democracy bill and Build Back Better for the last year. But after Virginia and New Jersey, I think that a third question actually supersedes those first two, which is ‘Have Democrats properly set expectations and met expectations around COVID anxiety?’ I think we’re living in a world where we’ve successfully gotten people child tax credits and universal pre-K and $35 insulin. But their kids’ schools are closing. And they don’t know if they can get tested when they need it in order to visit their family. We could still lose the election, even if people can vote.”

