Jan. 6, 2021, the ‘New Right’ and a republic at risk

I arrived in Washington in June 1980, just days after getting married.

I was hired to be a reporter/assistant editor for The Political Report, an obscure newsletter published by the Free Congress Research and Education Foundation, an organization I knew little about except that it was “conservative.” (Hey, give me a break. My focus in graduate school and my primary area of teaching was international politics.)

I knew even less about the man who ran it, Paul M. Weyrich, though I quickly discovered he was one of the leaders of the “New Right.”

My job was to write about congressional races, report on candidates and their campaigns, and separate serious contests and candidates from the unserious. Paul made it clear to me that the paucity of coverage of congressional races — yes, there was a time when House and even Senate races received little national attention — made it difficult for conservative contributors and activists to distinguish between serious candidates and oddballs.

So, I was a nonpartisan reporter (and in a matter of months, editor) in an organization where everyone else was ideological and promoting an agenda.