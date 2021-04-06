Florida Rep. Alcee L. Hastings dies at 84
South Florida congressman had battled pancreatic cancer
Rep. Alcee L. Hastings died Tuesday at the age of 84, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported.
Hastings had been undergoing a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer, a diagnosis he announced in January 2019. The Sun-Sentinel reported that he spent his final days in hospice care.
The Florida Democrat, who was once impeached by the House and removed from office when he was a federal judge, was well liked by his colleagues and known for his expertise in foreign affairs.
He ultimately became the senior member of the Florida congressional delegation and was serving his 15th term.
"Alcee Hastings’ life was devoted to righting wrongs and he wasn’t afraid to use a little shame to press for change. From the halls of Congress to Broward County and as far as the Parliamentary Assembly in Europe, Congressman Hastings leaves an immense political legacy," said Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla.
Like Wasserman Schultz, Democratic Rep. Ted Deutch also represents constituents in the same region.
"He understood the obstacles faced by immigrant communities and worked hard to support them. He knew the importance of bringing together the Black and Jewish communities to achieve shared goals. He was a staunch supporter of the US-Israel relationship and valued the important bilateral partnership. He was a voice for animals. And he stood with the Parkland community following the 2018 tragedy and tirelessly fought for tougher gun laws to protect our communities," Deutch said in a statement.
Voters in the 20th District will pick a successor to Hastings in a special election, though it’s up to the state’s GOP governor, Ron DeSantis, to determine the timing of when they’d head to the polls.
As it is currently drawn, the 20th District is a deeply Democratic, and Hastings won reelection in November with nearly 79 percent of the vote. The majority-Black district includes parts of Palm Beach and Broward counties and some of the Everglades, but congressional district lines will shift and the state is expected to pick up an additional seat in the House in redistricting.
Hastings was born in 1936 in Altamonte Springs, Fla. Growing up in a poor family, he went on to earn his bachelor’s degree in biology from Fisk University and later earned a law degree from Florida A&M University.
In 1979, President Jimmy Carter nominated Hastings to the federal bench and Hastings became the first African American federal judge in Florida. However, his time on the bench was marred with controversy amid charges he accepted a $150,000 bribe.
Though Hastings was acquitted, later investigations showed that he fabricated evidence, leading to a House impeachment and a dismissal from the Senate.
Hastings remained in the public sphere despite the controversy, winning a seat in Congress in 1992. The Florida Democrat has handily won each race since, running unopposed in a number of contests.
During his nearly three decades in Congress, Hastings defined himself as a liberal congressman who was an expert on international affairs. He was the first Black lawmaker to chair the Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe, otherwise known as the Helsinki Commission.
Hastings also served as vice chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and the Democratic Select Committee on Election Reform, and he was a long time member of the House Rules Committee.
Kate Ackley contributed to this report.