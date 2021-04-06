Florida Rep. Alcee L. Hastings dies at 84

Rep. Alcee L. Hastings died Tuesday at the age of 84, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported.

Hastings had been undergoing a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer, a diagnosis he announced in January 2019. The Sun-Sentinel reported that he spent his final days in hospice care.

The Florida Democrat, who was once impeached by the House and removed from office when he was a federal judge, was well liked by his colleagues and known for his expertise in foreign affairs.

He ultimately became the senior member of the Florida congressional delegation and was serving his 15th term.

"Alcee Hastings’ life was devoted to righting wrongs and he wasn’t afraid to use a little shame to press for change. From the halls of Congress to Broward County and as far as the Parliamentary Assembly in Europe, Congressman Hastings leaves an immense political legacy," said Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla.