New districts, new ratings point to California battles ahead

3rd District (Tom McClintock, R)

Redistricting has complicated Republican Tom McClintock’s reelection prospects. He currently represents 57 percent of the newly drawn 3rd District, according to California Target Book. But GOP state Assemblyman Kevin Kiley is running and trying to push the congressman to run in the new 5th District. McClintock represents part of that district as well but would likely have to face the winner of the special election to replace GOP Rep. Devin Nunes, who formally stepped down Monday. On the Democratic side, physician and Iraq War veteran Kermit Jones is running. Despite the GOP uncertainty, President Donald Trump would have carried this seat 50 percent to 48 percent in 2020, and Republicans shouldn’t have too much trouble holding it in the current political environment. Initial rating: Likely Republican.

13th District (Josh Harder, D)

Democrat Josh Harder currently represents just a third of this new, Northern California district. But Democratic Rep. Jim Costa’s decision to run in the new 21st District makes this race less complicated. Joe Biden would have carried the new 13th by 11 points, 54 percent to 43 percent, which gives Harder more breathing room than he’s had in his current district. But considering Democrats’ struggles in the Virginia and New Jersey gubernatorial contests last fall, the party can’t take this race for granted. Ricky Gill, a former National Security Council staffer under Trump who unsuccessfully challenged Democratic Rep. Jerry McNerney in 2012, could run for the Republicans. Initial rating: Likely Democratic.

22nd District (David Valadao, R)

Republican David Valadao avenged his 2018 reelection loss by knocking off the Democratic incumbent in a 2020 rematch. Valadao is used to representing Democratic-leaning territory, but the independent redistricting commission handed him a big challenge with his redrawn seat. Biden would have carried the new 22nd District by 13 points, 55 percent to 42 percent. In 2020, no member of Congress was elected to a district that voted so heavily for the other party’s presidential nominee. Valadao overcame an 11-point winning margin for Biden in his current district but prevailed by just 1,522 votes. This cycle, Democrats have several candidates trying to take advantage of the opportunity, including state Assemblyman Rudy Salas and Delano Mayor Bryan Osorio. Valadao also faces anger from the right over his vote to impeach Trump after the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Initial rating: Toss-up.

27th District (Mike Garcia, R)

Republican Mike Garcia won a first full term by just 335 votes in 2020 and is now facing reelection in a more difficult district. The political environment could be more favorable to the GOP, but Biden would have carried the new 27th by 12 points, putting Garcia on the edge of the over-performance typically necessary to win. Garcia could face former Democratic state Assemblywoman Christy Smith for a third time. (In 2020, he defeated her in a May special election and the November general election.) But Democrat Quaye Quartey, a retired Navy intelligence officer, is running as well. Initial rating: Toss-up.