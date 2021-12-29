New map scrambles Michigan House delegation

Here’s a look at the highlights:

District 3: First-term Republican Peter Meijer has said he will run again in the new 3rd District, which will become more competitive for Democrats. Meijer won his seat by almost 6 percentage points while President Donald Trump beat Joe Biden by 3 points. Under the new boundaries, Biden would have carried the district by 8 points, according to calculations by Jacob Rubashkin of Inside Elections. Meijer is one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump, and Trump endorsed his primary challenger, John Gibbs, in November. Strategists from both sides of the aisle told CQ Roll Call that Meijer’s reputation as a one of the more independent voices in the GOP — along with a name made famous by his family’s grocery chain — could be advantageous in a more left-leaning district. But Democrats hope the right recruit could make this a marquee race.

District 4: The new maps put the residences of Republicans Huizenga and Upton in the new 4th District, which Trump would have won by 4 points in 2020, according to Inside Elections. Huizenga, who currently represents one of the state’s most conservative districts, announced that he would run again. But Upton, who voted to impeach Trump and was first elected in 1986, has said only that he does not plan to move. A third Republican, state Rep. Steve Carra, had Trump’s endorsement to challenge Upton but now lives in what would become the 5th District. That’s home to the more right-leaning Rep. Tim Walberg, so Carra might move to still run in the 4th, state-based strategists said.

District 6: Dingell, who succeeded her husband, John Dingell, in Congress in 2014 after he had been the longest-serving House member in history, announced Wednesday that she will move to run in the 6th District, which will take in most of her current constituents. What it doesn’t include is her hometown of Dearborn, and Dingell said she chose to move rather than run against her Democratic colleague, Brenda Lawrence, in the new 12th District. The 6th District would have voted for Biden by 27 points in 2020, according to Inside Elections.

District 7: Democrat Elissa Slotkin, who was already a top Republican target, announced she would move to run here after her current home was drawn into the same heavily GOP-leaning district as Republican incumbent Lisa McClain. The new 7th District would have voted for Biden by 1 point in 2020. Slotkin noted in a message to supporters Wednesday that it will take in two counties that were part of her old district, but it will also become more rural and take in areas where she has never been on the ballot. “Not only is this the most competitive House race in the state of Michigan, it’s one of the most competitive in the country,” she wrote. Slotkin also picks up a new challenger who Republicans see as a top recruit, state Sen. Tom Barrett, who served as a helicopter pilot in Kuwait and Iraq.