As Rep. Brenda Lawrence exits, Rep. Rashida Tlaib eyes new district

After four-term Rep. Brenda Lawrence said she would not seek reelection, her fellow Michigan Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib announced Wednesday that she’s going to move and will run in turf that would have gone to Lawrence in the state’s redrawn maps.

An independent commission announced new congressional districts for Michigan, which is losing a House seat thanks to the 2020 census, prompting a scramble among the state’s incumbents.

Tlaib said she will seek reelection in the Detroit-area 12th District, which includes Dearborn, currently the home of Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell, who has already said she plans to run in the 6th District.

“After much deliberation with my family, residents, and my team, I am excited to announce that I will be running for re-election in what will now be Michigan’s 12th Congressional District,” Tlaib said Wednesday in a Facebook post. “My team and I are excited to campaign on our values of economic justice + clean air and water, making sure our government is run by the people and not large corporations, and bringing every voice to the table.”

Tlaib, who is in her second term and who quickly gained a reputation as a hard-line progressive in the House, noted that the newly drawn 12th District included about two-thirds of her current constituents in the state’s 13th District.