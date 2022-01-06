Some Democrats see Jan. 6 riot as motivator against midterm apathy

Democrat Quaye Quartey, a Navy veteran running for Congress in a California swing district, reminds voters about Jan. 6, 2021, every chance he gets: During stump speeches. On calls with voters. In the video announcing his campaign to try to unseat Republican Mike Garcia, who voted that day against certifying the electoral votes of two states.

“It’s my ‘why,’” he said during a recent phone interview. “Every single time I communicate, I let people know that that is a defining issue, not only for me, but for our community.”

A year after leaders from both parties came together to condemn the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol, the events of that day have become a partisan messaging point in the midterm elections.

Quartey and other Democrats and party groups have released campaign materials laden with images of protestors scaling walls, shattering windows in the Capitol or shoving police officers. The argument is that Republicans, even some who did not vote against certification, condoned such behavior by closing ranks around President Donald Trump in the weeks after he was impeached for inciting the violence.

A burst of ads making that case were released in the days leading up to the Jan. 6 anniversary, including a six-figure ad buy in battleground states from the left-leaning group Priorities USA; a five-figure digital ad buy from Wisconsin state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, who is in a competitive primary for the Democratic nod to challenge GOP Sen. Ron Johnson; and a digital ad in English and Spanish from BOLD PAC, the campaign arm of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.