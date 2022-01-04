Rep. Bobby Rush joins Democrats choosing not to run again this year

Illinois Democrat Bobby L. Rush, who was born in the rural South and became a political institution over his decadeslong career, announced Tuesday that he would not seek reelection to his Chicago-area district, making him the 24th House Democrat to announce plans to retire or seek another office in 2022.

“You can own public service but you can never own public office,” Rush said at a news conference at the Roberts Temple Church of God in Christ, the Chicago church where the 1955 funeral of 14-year-old lynching victim Emmett Till took place. “For me, I have a higher calling, and I am answering that higher calling to continue my mission in life.”

He added that he would continue to “fight injustice” using the wisdom that he has accumulated over a long career of public service he traced to his time as a Boy Scout but that also included a stint as a leader of the Illinois Black Panther movement and, famously, his 2000 primary thumping of a then-unknown Barack Obama in the 1st District.

Rush’s announcement comes after a string of retirements from high-profile House Democrats as the party battles historical trends and President Joe Biden’s sliding popularity to hold on to its chamber majority in 2022. Since the House left the Capitol for its holiday recess on Dec. 15, that list has grown to include Lucille Roybal-Allard of California, who was the first Mexican American congresswoman; Vietnam-born Stephanie Murphy of Florida, who was on the short list to be Biden’s running mate in 2020; and Cuban refugee Albio Sires of New Jersey, who will be leaving after 16 years in the House.

Rush brings the total number of House members not seeking reelection to 35, including 11 Republicans. That is just about average for House cycles going back to 1946, according to the Brookings Institution’s Vital Statistics on Congress. But that average in years after census-driven redistricting grows to 42, and the departures could still continue as more states finish finalizing their new maps.