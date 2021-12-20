Citing ‘personal sacrifice,’ Rep. Stephanie Murphy won’t run again

Florida Democratic Rep. Stephanie Murphy, the first woman born in Vietnam to serve in Congress and the first minority woman to co-chair the moderate Blue Dog Coalition, said Monday she would not seek a fourth term in 2022.

“These last few years have been some of the most rewarding moments of my life, but also some of the most challenging,” she said in a video announcing her decision. “Public service is not without personal sacrifice. And as a mom of two young children, my time away from them has been hard. ... This was not an easy decision, but it was the right decision.”

Murphy, who first won election to Florida’s 7th District by defeating GOP then-Rep. John Mica in 2016, could have been facing a Democratic primary battle under new congressional lines being drawn by the Republican-controlled legislature.

Florida has not finished redistricting, but state House Republicans drafted a plan that would move Orlando communities with a high Black population into her district from retiring Democratic Rep. Val B. Demings'. They also cut Democrat-leaning Seminole County into nearby Republican Rep. Michael Waltz's district.

She had also considered a bid for the U.S. Senate, but ultimately did not seek to challenge Demings, who is seeking to challenge GOP Sen. Marco Rubio.