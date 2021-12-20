Rep. Albio Sires to retire, back Sen. Bob Menendez’s son for seat

Rep. Albio Sires, a Cuban immigrant who rose through Democratic politics in New Jersey to win the House seat that Bob Menendez vacated for an appointment in the Senate, said Monday he would not seek a ninth full term in 2022. Sires said he would back Menendez’s son for the seat.

“It’ll be 16 years” at the end of his current term, Sires, a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, said in an interview. “I was always hoping to get an infrastructure bill done, all those years. We got a real good one. New Jersey is going to get $12 billion.”

Sires, 70, said he would make an official announcement at the end of the month or in January and, “I still have time to change my mind.” His decision was first reported Sunday night by the New Jersey Globe.

A reliable Democrat who, according to CQ Vote Watch, voted with a majority of his party on 96.9 percent of contested votes, Sires said he was fed up with the climate on Capitol Hill.

“The whole atmosphere in Washington is awful,” Sires said. “You either have to be from the left or from the extreme right, and I don't think that's good for the country.”