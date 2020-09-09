Family business in decline? Fewer get to Congress through heredity

When Congress is in session, Andy Levin can’t stop talking about his dad.

“From Nancy Pelosi and Steny Hoyer down to people who are not that much more senior than me, I get to go to work and talk about my dad almost every day, and I just can’t get enough of it really,” the freshman House member said.

On one of Levin’s first days in Congress at the start of 2019, Maryland Rep. Elijah E. Cummings affectionately called him “Sandy’s boy.” The Michigan Democrat filled the seat previously held by his father, Sander M. Levin, a 36-year House veteran.

But Levin’s story of stepping into a parent’s shoes as a lawmaker is becoming less common.

Political dynasties were on the decline in Congress even before last week’s Democratic Senate primary in Massachusetts, where Rep. Joseph P. Kennedy III became the first Kennedy to ever lose a congressional race in the Bay State. Other members set to retire after this year do not have children running to replace them.