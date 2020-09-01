Sen. Edward J. Markey triumphed in the toughest fight of his near 44-year Capitol Hill career Tuesday, making Rep. Joseph P. Kennedy III the first member of the Kennedy dynasty to lose a Massachusetts election.

Markey, 74, won the Democratic Senate primary by rallying progressive Democrats to his cause and contrasting his own working-class roots with those of an opponent whose namesake and great-grandfather, Joseph P. Kennedy Sr., groomed his son John F. Kennedy to be president and sons Edward M. and Robert F. — the 39-year-old candidate’s grandfather — to be senators.

Markey, who trailed by double digits in early polls, was leading Kennedy 55 percent to 45 percent when The Associated Press called the race at 10:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Prominent endorsements from liberal stars such as New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and fellow Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren helped fuel Markey’s comeback — and his fundraising — as he portrayed himself as the true progressive in the race. Markey, whose father was a milkman and union member, also took aim at Kennedy’s patrician lineage.

“We asked what we could do for our country. We went out, we did it,” Markey said in a stirring campaign ad, evoking the famous quote of President John F. Kennedy, his challenger’s great-uncle. “With all due respect,” Markey continued, arms crossed, looking into the camera, “It’s time to start asking what your country can do for you.”