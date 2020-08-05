Missouri Rep. William Lacy Clay lost the Democratic primary Tuesday to nurse and Black Lives Matter activist Cori Bush, a stunning defeat for the scion of a political dynasty that has represented the St. Louis-based 1st District for more than half a century.

Bush was leading Clay 49 percent to 46 percent when The Associated Press called the race at 11:18 p.m. Central time.

Clay, 64, is the third Democrat this cycle to lose his seat to a challenger more plugged in with the party’s most progressive wing.

Clay’s defeat stands out because he is Black and focused on civil rights issues throughout his ten terms in Congress. His father, William L. Clay, was a co-founder of the Congressional Black Caucus.

Both candidates supported progressive causes like the Green New Deal and “Medicare for All.” But Bush argued that it was time for a change and criticized Clay for taking campaign contributions from political action committees and corporations.