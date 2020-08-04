Embattled Kansas Rep. Steve Watkins on Tuesday became the fourth House Republican to be denied his party’s nomination for another term this cycle, losing the 2nd District primary to state Treasurer Jake LaTurner three weeks after being hit with felony vote fraud charges.

Republicans also choose Amanda Adkins, a former state GOP chairwoman, to take on targeted freshman Democrat Sharice Davids in the 3rd District. And former Lt. Gov. Tracey Mann won the GOP nomination for the open deep-red 1st District.

LaTurner, who said 2nd District voters needed a representative who shared their “conservative values,” was leading the three-way field with 49 percent of the vote when The Associated Press called the race at 9:30 p.m. Central time. Watkins was in second with 34 percent followed by lawyer and businessman Dennis Taylor at 17 percent.

The win comes after Watkins was charged with three counts of felony voter fraud and one misdemeanor on July 14 for listing a UPS store post office box as his home address on a 2019 voter registration form. He subsequently gave up his House committee assignments.