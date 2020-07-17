Rep. Steve Watkins gives up committee posts after initially resisting

Kansas Republican Rep. Steve Watkins is giving up his committee assignments after initially declining to do so after facing felony charges in his home state.

Watkins is facing charges for allegedly committing voter fraud in a 2019 Topeka election, including listing a UPS store address on his voter registration form. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced the charges Tuesday.

House GOP Conference rules say that any member “indicted for a felony for which a sentence of two or more years imprisonment may be imposed, shall submit his or her resignation from any such committees to the House promptly.”

CQ Roll Call reached out to Watkins’ spokesman Dylan Jones Wednesday to inquire if the congressman had stepped down from his committees.