California’s Roybal-Allard joins Democrats planning retirement

California Democratic Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard, the first Mexican American woman to be elected to Congress when she won her seat in 1992, won’t seek a 16th term in next year’s midterm elections.

Roybal-Allard, who represents the Los Angeles-area 40th District, has served in the House for nearly three decades and was the first Latina to head the Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee.

“Serving my Constituents in Congress has been the single most distinguished honor of my life,” she said Monday in a statement. “After thirty years in the House of Representatives, the time has come for me to spend more time with my family. Therefore, I have decided not to seek reelection.”

A draft of California’s congressional map would merge Roybal-Allard’s East Los Angeles seat with that of fellow retiring Democratic Rep. Alan Lowenthal in nearby Long Beach. The state commission, one of the few independent commissions in the country, faces a Dec. 27 deadline to finalize its map.

Roybal-Allard has been a loyal vote for Democrats during her years in office, voting 99 percent of the time with her party on votes that divided Republicans and Democrats, according to CQ Vote Watch data from the past two decades. She belongs to the Congressional Progressive and Hispanic caucuses.