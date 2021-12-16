Lowenthal joins Democrats planning to retire after this term

California Democrat Alan Lowenthal announced Thursday morning that he is retiring at the end of next year rather than seek another term in his Los Angeles-area 47th District.

Lowenthal, 80, is a liberal activist and former college professor who was the first member of Congress to permanently display the LGBTQ flag outside his office. He has spent nearly 30 years as an elected official, starting as a Long Beach city council member and concluding with what will be a decade in Congress.

He said in a statement that he wanted to spend more time with his family, including four young grandchildren.

“It is time to pass the baton,” he said. “It is time to rest and surround myself with the benefits of a life well lived and earned honorably in the service of my fellow citizens.”

Lowenthal told the Long Beach Post that his decision was also influenced by the coronavirus pandemic and the prospect that Republicans could win control of the House in November.