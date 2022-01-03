Burgos and Gosselin to direct GOP independent expenditure efforts

Even with historical midterm trends and the current political environment on their side, Republicans aren’t taking chances with a large chunk of their campaign spending. The GOP will rely on two campaign committee veterans, Joanna Burgos and Kelly Gosselin, to direct the independent expenditure efforts for the National Republican Senatorial Committee and National Republican Congressional Committee, respectively.

While campaign committees help recruit candidates for some races and coordinate with them on messaging and logistics, the parties also spend tens of millions of dollars on television and digital ads, in some cases spending more than the candidates themselves. Because campaign finance laws prohibit groups that spend huge sums in races from coordinating with campaigns, party committees have the bulk of their ad expenditures managed by an independent staff that works separately from the people who work with candidates.

Burgos directed the NRCC’s $65 million I.E. effort in 2012 and has been involved in the NRCC independent expenditure program as either a team captain or consultant for three of the past four cycles through OnMessage Inc., the prominent GOP consulting firm that includes NRSC Chairman Rick Scott on its roster of clients.

The NRSC independent expenditure director is a critical position, considering the committee’s I.E. arm spent $94.6 million last cycle (including the Georgia runoff elections) and the GOP is just a single seat gain away from controlling the Senate this cycle. Burgos, a Miami native, was a senior adviser at the NRSC last year and will take a leave from OMI as she transitions to director of I.E. this year.

Gosselin is back for a second consecutive cycle as director of the NRCC independent expenditure arm. Last cycle, she oversaw more than $80 million in spending as Republicans outperformed expectations and gained 12 seats.