Arizona map boosts GOP in two districts Democrats hold now

Arizona’s independent commission finalized a congressional district map Wednesday afternoon that could give Republicans the chance to pick up two seats in the state.

Democrats hold five of the state’s nine congressional seats, but two of them, Rep. Tom O’Halleran’s and Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick’s, will become considerably more Republican. Kirkpatrick is not seeking reelection.

The map also puts more of the Phoenix suburbs into Republican Rep. David Schweikert’s Scottsdale-based district.

The Arizona Democratic Party criticized the map before its passage Wednesday, arguing that Republicans leaned on the process.

“As the Arizona GOP has become a proving ground for far-right extremist politicians, Independent Redistricting Commission Chair Erika Neuberg has delivered them the gift of the most imbalanced, gerrymandered congressional map that Arizona has seen in a generation,” the party said in a statement.