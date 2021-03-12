Democratic Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick won’t run again in Arizona
GOP has targeted her district, which she won by 10 points in November
Democratic Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick of Arizona is expected to announce Friday that she won’t seek another term for her Tucson-area seat, which Republicans are targeting.
Kirkpatrick, 70, who took a leave of absence last year to recover from alcohol dependency, told the Arizona Republic her health was not a factor in her decision.
"I've been in public service for 18 years and I’ve always been a proponent of term limits and ... I’m sort of term-limiting myself," she told the paper, adding that she would also like to spend more time with her three grandchildren.
Arizona’s 2nd District, which takes in rapidly growing suburban areas surrounding Tucson through sparsely populated land to the state’s southeast border with Mexico, has long been considered a swing district. But it has moved to the left in recent presidential elections. Democrat Joe Biden beat Donald Trump there by by 11 points in November’s presidential election, according to the left-leaning website the Daily Kos Elections. Kirkpatrick won reelection, to what was her second term in the district, by a similar margin.
The district is one of two in Arizona that the National Republican Congressional Committee, the campaign arm of House Republicans, put on its initial list of 2022 targets.
"Ann Kirkpatrick saw the writing on the wall: Democrats’ House majority is doomed," said NRCC spokeswoman Torunn Sinclair. "We look forward to turning this seat red again because Arizonans deserve a congresswoman who represents them, not Nancy Pelosi and Democrats’ socialist agenda.”
It is unclear how competitive the district will be since all congressional districts will be redrawn to reflect the 2020 census, the results of which have been delayed. Arizona’s congressional lines are drawn by a bipartisan commission that the state’s Republican-controlled legislature has been working to eliminate.
Kirkpatrick’s family has lived in Arizona for generations, and she represented two different districts in the state with breaks after she lost a 2010 election to Republican Rep. Paul Gosar and waged an unsuccessful Senate campaign against Republican Sen. John McCain in 2016. Gosar now represents the more conservative 4th District, where he ran after House maps were redrawn in 2012.
Kirkpatrick has been known to work across the aisle with other Arizona lawmakers, including McCain and Gosar, on legislation to develop regional infrastructure and to support veterans and Native Americans.
She has called her vote for the 2010 health care overhaul her “proudest vote in Congress.” She supports universal health care and wants to expand Medicare eligibility and create a government insurance option for all Americans.