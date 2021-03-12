Democratic Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick won’t run again in Arizona

Democratic Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick of Arizona is expected to announce Friday that she won’t seek another term for her Tucson-area seat, which Republicans are targeting.

Kirkpatrick, 70, who took a leave of absence last year to recover from alcohol dependency, told the Arizona Republic her health was not a factor in her decision.

"I've been in public service for 18 years and I’ve always been a proponent of term limits and ... I’m sort of term-limiting myself," she told the paper, adding that she would also like to spend more time with her three grandchildren.

Arizona’s 2nd District, which takes in rapidly growing suburban areas surrounding Tucson through sparsely populated land to the state’s southeast border with Mexico, has long been considered a swing district. But it has moved to the left in recent presidential elections. Democrat Joe Biden beat Donald Trump there by by 11 points in November’s presidential election, according to the left-leaning website the Daily Kos Elections. Kirkpatrick won reelection, to what was her second term in the district, by a similar margin.

The district is one of two in Arizona that the National Republican Congressional Committee, the campaign arm of House Republicans, put on its initial list of 2022 targets.