Senate inches toward rules showdown over voting rights legislation

Senate Democrats are focused on protecting voting rights ahead of Thursday’s one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, but the caucus is a long way from sorting out the procedural mechanics of how to pass legislation without Republican support.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., on Tuesday reiterated his commitment for the Senate to consider, no later than Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 17, a rules changes that would clear the path for a majority to approve voting rights legislation. He said it was clear that given opposition from Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., there would be no path that would get the 60 votes needed to break a filibuster under the current rules.

“It’s well known in our caucus and McConnell’s caucus, in the Republican caucus, that McConnell said it’s a bottom line: Nobody should cooperate on voting rights,” Schumer said. “So, there’s not going to be any kind of bipartisan action. We know that.”

As senators made their way back to the Capitol Tuesday following a Monday snowstorm that caused travel delays throughout the region, it was unclear whether Democrats would ultimately reach an agreement on any kind of go-it-alone procedural changes.

But leaving a meeting Tuesday evening, Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., hinted at some of the changes that could be on the table. They include an effort to limit filibusters of motions to proceed to legislation and a requirement for talking filibusters — where objecting senators actually have to hold the floor.