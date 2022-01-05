PAC giving continues to give some companies pause

The political risks, and potential rewards, of corporate PACs aren’t going away this year.

After the violent attack on the Capitol one year ago, dozens of company PACs made the unusual move of turning off their political donations. Most resumed their giving within months. But a few plan to continue to withhold donations to the 147 Republican members of Congress who voted against certifying Joe Biden’s victory in the Electoral College — at least through the 2022 midterm election cycle.

Dow Chemical, Lyft, BNSF, Microsoft and Airbnb are among the companies whose political action committees will remain closed to those 147, at least for now, according to spokespeople. Lobbyists and other corporate representatives say such a move may not be sustainable in the long term, especially if Republicans win back the House majority in November.

“For better or for worse, and whether I agree with it or not, Americans have short memories,” Democratic lobbyist Cristina Antelo, who runs the bipartisan firm Ferox Strategies, said during a recent webinar put on by CQ Roll Call parent company FiscalNote.

Antelo said she’s telling her clients to build relationships with Republicans, who may be in line for leadership positions or committee chairmanships.