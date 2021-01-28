At the Races: Primary pipe dreams

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we’ll bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here.

A lot of words have been expended in the past couple of weeks on the primary challenges cropping up against the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Donald Trump. We’re here to say: Take a deep breath, everybody.

As anyone who lived through the former president’s last impeachment trial would remember, a lot can happen in the long months between this flurry of political threats and the actual elections.

The candidates now entering the ring face a number of very real hurdles. They will have to raise money and develop the name recognition to go up against incumbents.

While the NRCC doesn’t get involved in primaries, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has defended Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, who has attracted the most friendly fire as the highest-ranking Republican to vote for impeachment.