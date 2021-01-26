Biden plans surge of climate policies, including drilling pause

President Joe Biden is expected to unveil a raft of climate, environment and public lands moves on Wednesday, including leasing moratoriums for coal, oil and natural gas on federal land and in federal water, according to multiple congressional, industry and environmental sources.

The White House will announce the creation of a national climate task force to span the executive branch, the formation of environmental justice roles across government and the unveiling of a presidential memorandum on “scientific integrity,” according to people familiar with the plans.

Biden will also set a national goal to permanently protect 30 percent of the country’s federal lands and waters from development by 2030, and the administration is also expected to pause new oil and gas leases on federal land and in federal waters through a one-year moratorium, as well as issue a three-year moratorium on coal leasing on federal territory, according to an industry source.

In a callback to Depression-era public works programs, Biden is also expected to sign an executive order establishing a Civilian Conservation Corps to employ unemployed or underemployed citizens in work on federal projects like flood resilience, infrastructure and forestry issues.

[Biden moves quickly to restore environmental protections eased by Trump]