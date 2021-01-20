Biden moves quickly to restore environmental protections eased by Trump

After he is sworn in Wednesday, President-elect Joe Biden will set the U.S. on track to rejoin the 2015 Paris climate accords and revoke the permit for the Keystone XL Pipeline, early steps in the process of restoring environmental protections rolled back by the Trump administration.

Biden will also direct federal agencies to review more than 100 federal environmental regulations and agency decisions by the Trump administration, according to summaries from Biden’s transition team.

And he will sign a series of executive orders, letters, memoranda and other presidential messages, including an executive order on public health, science, climate change and the environment.

Through that order, Biden will direct 10 agencies to review 104 Trump-era regulations and actions, according to the transition team. Such reviews are standard between presidencies.

Late last year, the State Department formally withdrew the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement, a non-binding agreement reached by nearly every nation in the winter of 2015.