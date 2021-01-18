Census director quits amid criticism that delayed count was politicized

Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham announced his resignation Monday amid criticism of his handling of the decennial census and allegations he allowed the count to be politicized.

Dillingham made the announcement in a statement that thanked the bureau’s staff for their work conducting the count amid a global pandemic. For the first time, the agency missed its Dec. 31 statutory deadline to deliver a count of the nation’s population. The delay was caused by disruptions from the global pandemic as well as decisions from the Trump administration.

“None of us could anticipate that as we fully launched the 2020 Census, a global health crisis would upend a schedule and plans which had been carefully constructed over a decade,” Dillingham’s statement said.

Dillingham’s statement said the retirement would become effective Wednesday. A spokesman from the agency said Ron Jarmin, the agency’s deputy director, will then become acting director.

