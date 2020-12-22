Northeast, Midwest would lose seats in new Census Bureau estimate

New York stands to lose two congressional seats, according to population estimates released Tuesday by the Census Bureau, making the state the biggest loser in the next apportionment if the official count comes out the same.

The Census Bureau constructed the estimate separate from the decennial count currently underway at the agency, and it is based on 2010 census results, along with birth, death and internal migration records. Using the estimate to apportion the 435 seats in the House, seven states would gain congressional seats while nine states would lose them.

California would lose a congressional seat for the first time in its history, according to the estimate. Most of the other states losing seats are concentrated in the Northeast and Midwest: Rhode Island, New York, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, Michigan, Illinois and Minnesota.

Those seats would filter south and west. Texas would gain three seats and Florida two under the estimates released Tuesday. North Carolina, Colorado, Montana, Arizona and Oregon would also gain seats.

The Census Bureau conducts several estimates of the U.S. population, each using different methods and reaching different conclusions. For instance, an estimate released by the agency last week pegged the national population to be between 330 and 335 million, but Tuesday’s estimate put the population at 329 million.