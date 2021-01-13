Census Bureau director: ‘Stand down’ on tracking immigrants

The Census Bureau has put the brakes on President Donald Trump’s effort to identify undocumented immigrants in census data, the agency said Wednesday.

The decision, first reported by NPR, came after a whistleblower report from the Commerce Department’s inspector general raised concerns about the agency’s rush to produce the results before the end of Trump’s term on Jan. 20.

In his response Wednesday to the federal watchdog, Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham said he asked staff to stop working on the “technical report” about immigrants in the country.

“Upon learning of these concerns, I followed best management practices and immediately informed the career Deputy Director and Chief Operating Officer that those involved should ‘stand down’ and discontinue their data reviews,” Dillingham said in the letter.

Earlier in the day, multiple advocacy groups that partnered with the Census Bureau in last year's count called on Dillingham to immediately resign over the reported rush.