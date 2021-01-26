Lowering the bar for the Biden administration

OPINION — Less than two years from now, during Joe Biden’s first midterm election — and assuredly four years from now, during the next presidential contest — one of the two parties is likely to raise an inevitable question: “Are you better off now than you were two — or four — years ago, when Donald Trump was president?”

The fight over the framing of that question has already begun.

When the White House changes party, the incoming administration invariably complains about how much worse things are than it — and the country — knew. We’ve seen some of that, but we’ll see more.

For now, newly sworn-in President Joe Biden starts off benefiting from the current economic and COVID-19 news, which demonstrates how poorly the previous administration performed and gives Biden an opportunity to succeed where his predecessor failed.

Hundreds of thousands of fatalities from the coronavirus, an insufficient amount of vaccine, high unemployment and too many Americans who can’t pay their rent or keep their businesses open — all that creates a low bar for the Biden administration to show significant progress over the next 12-to-18 months.