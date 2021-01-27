Republicans seeking to win back the House in 2022 see an opportunity in a series of executive actions President Biden is launching Wednesday to signal his administration’s commitment to tackling climate change.

“You don’t need a crystal ball to see that Joe Biden's anti-energy, job-killing agenda is a big problem for vulnerable Democrats — it cost House Democrats seats last cycle and it will cost them even more this cycle,” National Republican Congressional Committee spokeswoman Torunn Sinclair said in a statement.

The committee circulated a memo Wednesday, obtained first by CQ Roll Call, that referenced polling from the 2020 cycle in unspecified “battleground” districts where voters indicated they would be less likely to support Democrats after hearing that they, “supported the Green New Deal,” “ had repeatedly voted against the oil and gas industry,” or “voted to allow future presidents to ban fracking.”

The NRCC planned attack emails aimed at Democrats it hopes to unseat in 2022, and has called out some for staying “silent” on Biden’s energy policies in emails last week. Those missives referenced Biden rescinding a permit for the Keystone XL pipeline on his first day in office. They also referenced Biden’s “fracking ban,” a mischaracterization of the action Biden is expected to take Wednesday.

Biden is expected to impose a halt on new coal, oil and natural gas leases on federal land and in federal water.