Crowded fields of candidates filed for March 20 special elections in Louisiana’s 2nd and 5th districts by Friday’s deadline, setting the stage for potential April runoffs in both races.

Republican Julia Letlow, a University of Louisiana Monroe administrator, has commanded most of the media attention of the 12 candidates in the 5th District race since she announced her bid earlier this month for the seat her husband, Luke Letlow, won in Dec. 5 runoff but never filled because he died of complications from COVID-19 on Dec. 29.

Julia Letlow, who has never run for office, reportedly has the support of the seat’s most recent occupant, Republican Ralph Abraham, who retired this year after three terms and was Luke Letlow’s boss. She told reporters after filing her paperwork Thursday that she wanted to represent her husband’s vision for the largely rural and low-income district and to pass along the couple’s respect for public service to their two children, who are 3 and 1, The Associated Press reported.

Letlow said she had gotten to know the northeastern and central Louisiana district, along the Arkansas and Mississippi borders, while traveling with her husband throughout his campaign.

“We don’t always get to choose what happens to us. But we do get to choose how to respond,” she said. “Today, I choose to continue to move forward. Today, I choose hope.”