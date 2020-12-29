Rep.-elect Luke Letlow dies of COVID-19

Rep.-elect Luke J. Letlow, a Louisiana Republican and former chief of staff to retiring Rep. Ralph Abraham, whom he was elected to succeed, has died of COVID-19.

“The family appreciates the numerous prayers and support over the past days but asks for privacy during this difficult and unexpected time. A statement from the family along with funeral arrangements will be announced at a later time,” Andrew Bautsch, a representative for the congressman-elect, posted on Letlow’s Facebook page.

Letlow’s death Tuesday comes just five days before the 117th Congress he was elected to be part of is set to begin. Although not officially a member, he is the first person elected to Congress to die of COVID-19.

The death was first reported by his local paper, the News-Star. The report was quickly followed by confirmation and condolences from Louisiana’s former governor, Republican Bobby Jindal, on Twitter, and current governor, Democrat John Bel Edwards, in a statement.

“COVID-19 has taken Congressman-elect Letlow from us far too soon,” Edwards said. “I am heartbroken that he will not be able to serve our people as a U.S. Representative, but I am even more devastated for his loving family. I hope all of the people of Louisiana will join Donna and me in praying for Congressman-elect Letlow’s family, especially his wife Julia and their two children, his many friends and the people of the 5th Congressional District.”