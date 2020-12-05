Luke Letlow, the chief of staff for retiring Louisiana Republican Ralph Abraham, is heading to Congress as his boss’s successor after winning an all-GOP runoff election Saturday for his 5th District seat.

Letlow was leading state Rep. Lance Harris, a leader in the state GOP for decades, 62 percent to 38 percent when The Associated Press called the race at 10:18 p.m. Eastern time.

Letlow’s win capped a contentious runoff campaign in which the two candidates clashed over experience and political style even as they agreed on core conservative policy issues such as support for gun rights and opposition to abortion.

Letlow, who turns 41 on Sunday, campaigned on his insider knowledge of Washington, while Harris, 59, attacked his opponent for his youth and Washington connections, saying he would bring an outsider’s perspective to the job.

Abraham has represented the largely rural district along the Arkansas and Mississippi borders since 2014. He decided not to run for a fourth term after an unsuccessful gubernatorial bid.