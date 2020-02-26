Louisiana Rep. Ralph Abraham won’t seek reelection

Louisiana Rep. Ralph Abraham announced on Twitter on Wednesday he will not seek a fourth term in 2020.

Abraham, a Republican from the 5th District, said President Donald Trump asked him to consider staying in the House for another term when they traveled to the NCAA National Championship football game between Clemson and his alma mater, Louisiana State University.

"I thanked him for his leadership and encouragement and was honest in my reply. The decision to serve only three terms as a member of the House is one that I made six years ago," he said. "But I very much look forward to supporting the president's agenda for the remainder of my tenure in Congress and in other capacities moving forward."

The 65-year-old farmer and physician, who was previously a veterinarian and member of the Mississippi National Guard, is a pilot who flies cancer patients to distant clinics for treatment.

In 2019, Abraham ran for governor of Louisiana but his 24 percent of the vote put him behind Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards and GOP candidate Eddie Rispone in the state’s jungle primary. Edwards took 47 percent of the vote, and Rispone got 27 percent.