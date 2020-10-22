Arizona race sets stage for Senate battles to come

Arizona voters may not want to hear it, but Election Day won’t mean the end of campaign ads in the Grand Canyon State.

Millions of dollars have flooded the state’s airwaves, since both parties view Arizona as a top battleground in the fight for the White House and for the Senate. Democrats are bullish about their chances in the state after they flipped a Senate seat in 2018, two years after President Donald Trump won Arizona by just 4 points.

The Phoenix media market has seen the most political TV spending in the country this election cycle, a whopping $246 million for all candidates, according to Advertising Analytics. From Sept. 8 to Oct. 18 alone, some 52,456 ads were aired, the Wesleyan Media Project found.

That works out to 1,311 ads a day. And this year may only be the beginning of things to come with competitive Senate races likely again in 2022 and 2024.

“We’re ground zero,” Republican Sen. Martha McSally said at a Trump rally in Prescott this week. “This state will decide to send President Trump back for four more years. This state will decide the Senate majority.”