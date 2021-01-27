Census Bureau: Apportionment data not expected until April

The Census Bureau does not expect to deliver apportionment results until the end of April, an agency official told state legislators during a conference Wednesday.

Kathleen Styles, the agency’s head of decennial communications and stakeholder relations, told the National Conference of State Legislatures that census officials are still tabulating results from the 2020 enumeration — weeding out duplicate responses and finding people who did not respond on their own. In the best-case scenario, she said states should not expect data used to divvy up House seats until the end of March, at the very earliest.

“The worst thing that we could do would be delivering data that had question marks with it, we need to give you the best data that we can,” Styles said.

Last year, Census staff identified problems with close to one million records that could result in the over or undercounting of thousands of people. Styles said those anomalies were not unusual compared to past decennial counts but still take time to fix.

The delay in delivering apportionment figures would line up with the Census Bureau’s original request last year for a statutory deadline extension following numerous delays due to the coronavirus pandemic. Census officials recently told a federal judge the data could not be delivered before the beginning of March.