Patrick Leahy briefly hospitalized after ‘not feeling well’ at Capitol

Sen. Patrick J. Leahy was hospitalized for several hours Tuesday evening after he began “not feeling well” in his Capitol office.

Leahy, the Senate president pro tempore, was taken to George Washington University Hospital Tuesday night "for observation,” Leahy spokesman David Carle said just before 6 p.m. The Vermont Democrat got test results back and received a "thorough examination" before being sent home, his spokesman said in a statement at about 9 p.m.

"He looks forward to getting back to work," Carle said.

He had been examined in the Capitol by the attending physician, who recommended he go to the hospital, Carle said.

Leahy has received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, with his second dose administered on Jan. 7, according to his office.