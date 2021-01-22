After 2020 tumult, K Street turns to possible deals on Capitol Hill

The nation’s 10 biggest federal lobbying players, rocked by COVID-19 and the political tumult of an election year, disclosed shelling out more than $300 million on influence campaigns in 2020, as K Street now turns its focus to potential legislative deals of the new Congress and administration.

The National Association of Realtors disclosed spending $83.9 million on its advocacy and influence efforts, edging out the long-dominant U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which disclosed $81.3 million last year, according to recently filed lobbying reports. Technology interests, led by Facebook and Amazon, increased their investments in federal lobbying, and medical groups reported spending less in 2020 than in 2019, the reports show.

COVID-19 relief was a top priority of such lobbying groups, and it continues at the forefront of K Street’s agenda as the incoming Biden administration and Democrat-led House and Senate grapple with the health and economic ramifications of the pandemic.

“Securing protections for our Realtor members in COVID-19 relief legislation was our focus throughout much of 2020 and remains critical to NAR’s advocacy efforts in the months ahead,” said Wesley Shaw, a spokesperson for the real estate lobby. The group is also working with the Biden administration and lawmakers on measures that “promote fair housing and racial equity,” he added.

It’s also still top of mind at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, a group that says it will put more focus on bipartisan collaboration when it comes to both its lobbying campaigns and political endorsements and donations. Along with COVID-19 measures, the group will prioritize immigration, climate change and infrastructure legislation, said Neil Bradley, the chamber’s executive vice president and chief policy officer.