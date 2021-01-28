Michigan’s Gary Peters to lead Senate Democrats’ campaign arm

Fresh off his own hotly contested reelection race, Michigan Sen. Gary Peters has been chosen to lead the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee in an election cycle where his party is defending the narrowest of Senate majorities.

Four Democratic Senate seats up in 2022 are expected to be competitive, as are four GOP seats, according to Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales. The Senate is currently tied with 50 Republicans and 50 senators who caucus with Democrats, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting tie-breaking votes.

“We have a great opportunity in 2022 to defend and expand our Democratic majority so we can keep working to protect our health, rebuild our economy stronger than before and deliver real progress for the American people,” Peters said in a statement. He praised the work done in the last election cycle by Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, whose seat is up in 2022.

Peters is the first Midwesterner to run the committee in decades, according to a statement from the committee.

Peters is no stranger to difficult election cycles. He was the lone Democrat newly elected to the Senate in 2014, when Republicans took control of the Senate.